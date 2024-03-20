League Two play-off dates confirmed by the EFL

Ball in the net

The dates for the League Two play-offs have been confirmed by the EFL.

MK Dons are in the fight for automatic promotion, but a finish between fourth and seventh would see them in the play-offs in May.

The first leg of the League Two semi-finals will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6. The team finishing seventh will host the team who finish fourth at 3pm, with sixth vs fifth kicking off at 5.30pm.

The second legs will take place later that week. Fourth vs seventh will kick off at 8pm on Thursday May 9, with fifth vs sixth on Friday May 10.

The League Two play-off final at Wembley will be sandwiched between the League One and Championship finals, taking place on Sunday May 19.