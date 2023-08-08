Learning lessons at Wrexham to take into Cup clash with Wycombe

Following their brilliant win over Wrexham on Saturday, Chris Lucketti has his sights set on progressing into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

MK Dons’ sprung one of the surprises of the weekend by beating the early League Two favourites 5-3 at the Racecourse Ground.

Focus now turns to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with Dons taking on League One neighbours Wycombe Wanderers who visit Stadium MK for the opening round, and assistant head coach Lucketti said they must review everything they did right in Wales and replicate it as often as they can, starting tonight.

“We'll review the win, and make sure we reinforce the key actions the players did,” he said. “They'll need to bring that to every game, it's a long season. But we've set our standard now, that's the benchmark we have to aspire to.

“The physical output was massive on Saturday so it's something we have to look at. Some of the lads ran 13.5 km on Saturday so we have to take it into account but we'll put out as strong a side as possible.”

He continued: “(The game with Wycombe) is the next game we want to win. It's a tough challenge because of the opposition but it's a game we'll approach looking to win. We want to progress into the next round.

“They're in League One, they're there for a reason. It'll be a competitive game, they've got some good players. We know we'll have to be bang at it.