Leeds striker tipped to reunite with Dons boss Jackson on loan

Mark Jackson is rumoured to be raiding his former club to try to sign Leeds United striker Max Dean on loan.

The 18-year-old has been tipped to move to MK Dons on loan until the end of the season, reuniting with the former Whites coach following his move to MK1 last month.

Dean has not made a first-team appearance for Leeds, but has been in decent form for the U21s and U18s this term, netting four goals.

The teenager is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season too, and could be on his way out of the club, having been linked with Harrogate Town earlier this month.

Speaking to the Citizen last week, Jackson said age was not an issue when considering bringing players into the club this month, saying: “We've got a profile of young players but we're looking at more established players as well. Experience is what it is - it's a calibre of player we want.

“We want young players who are mature as well. If they fit our profiles, age is irrelevant for me really. But we want a young squad too, it keeps the players hungry.”

