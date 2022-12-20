Leeds United coach Jackson linked with MK Dons hot-seat

Leeds first-team coach Mark Jackson has been tipped to take over the hot-seat at MK Dons.

The 45-year-old is currently Jesse Marsch’s second in command at Elland Road, having cut his teeth in the coaching business as the Whites’ academy chief.

Jackson had a decent playing career, which began with Leeds in 1995. After five years playing for United, he moved to Scunthorpe in 2000 where he racked up nearly 150 appearances during five years at Glanford Park.

Hanging up his boots in 2015, Jackson rejoined Leeds as the coach of the U15/16s before taking over the U18s a year later. His progression continued when he took over the U23s squad in 2020 when Carlos Corberan took over at fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town.

Guiding Leeds U23s to an unbeaten season and promotion, he was promoted to first-team coach to work alongside Marsch when he replaces Marcelo Bielsa in March of this year.

His calibre as a coach would suit Dons’ requirements in their hunt for a replacement for Liam Manning. With traditional ‘managers’ not necessarily willing to give up certain responsibilities currently carried out by Sporting Director Liam Sweeting, such as recruitment, Jackson may fit the bill for the League One strugglers as they seek a coach capable fo dragging them out of the relegation zone.

