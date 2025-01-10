Leigh sold by MK Dons to Bradford City 'a good move' for everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The move, which sees Tommy Leigh depart for Bradford City,Lei suited all parties

MK Dons were not going to stand in Tommy Leigh's way after Bradford City made their approach for the attacker.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time recently, with his last league start coming at the end of October. His move to Valley Parade was confirmed on Friday night.

Leigh was a free transfer in the summer, brought in from Accrington Stanley. Scoring only one goal in 17 appearances, Leigh found himself down the attacking pecking order at Stadium MK, and with head coach Scott Lindsey eager to trim his vast squad down this month, Graham Alexander's approach to take Leigh back north to join the Bantams was a logical decision.

"If players here are a surplus, why not trade," said Lindsey. "He's gone to a really good manager in Graham Alexander, who I know really well, and the club knows well too. It's a good club, and a good move for Tommy and it's a good one for us.

"Tommy played a big part to start off with. Ellis Harrison was suspended, Callum Hendry was injured and we hadn't signed Scott Hogan, so we didn't really have a striker in the building.

"We played Tommy as that player, and he did great, worked really hard but when people became available again, game time got more limited for him.

"We don't want to stand in anyone's way if they can go and get good game time somewhere else, then so be it."