Leko apologises and repays Jackson’s faith with Morecambe winner

MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:45 GMT- 2 min read

Jonathan Leko hopes he has apologised in full to MK Dons boss Mark Jackson with the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Morecambe.

The 23-year-old was suspended for kicking Lincoln City’s Sean Roughan in the dying moments of the 1-1 draw at Sincil Bank last month, earning him a three-match ban following video evidence, ruling him out of crucial games against Port Vale, Cambridge and Accrington - a move Jackson heavily criticised afterwards.

Leko returned to the fray though on Saturday, and immediately set about repaying his manager’s faith against Morecambe, with two of the better first-half chances before converting Daniel Harvie’s 57th minute cross to secure Dons’ third 1-0 win in a row, moving them four points clear of the relegation zone.

“Thankfully, the gaffer has put me straight back in and hopefully I've repaid him with the goal today,” said Leko afterwards. “I'm happy to be back in, happy to win. I'm really proud of the lads for the last few games - we've won, kept clean sheets. I'm glad to contribute to the win. It's a good day.

“It was hard to watch from the sidelines. I was frustrated but it was my fault, I shouldn't have kicked out. It was hard but it has been good because we've been winning games. I've been keeping fit in the gym, but I'm glad to be back out there helping the team on the pitch.

“I should have scored to be fair - I turned and shot but I practically passed it to the keeper, should have hit it harder.

“I have to get into those positions more, and if I do I'll get more goals. I thought I'd missed to be honest, but I'm happy it went in.”

Asked whether his goal-scorer had made up for his Lincoln misdemeanour, Jackson said: “He has. I know he was disappointed, and I was too with what happened.

“He worked hard in training, came back in today and it shows the confidence we have in him as a player.

“We knew he would impact the game, and he did with the goal.”

