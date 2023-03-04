Leko banned for three matches after Lincoln City altercation

MK Dons winger Jonathan Leko has been banned for three matches for violent conduct, the FA confirmed this morning (Saturday).

The 23-year-old kicked out at Lincoln City’s Sean Roughan in stoppage time, after Dons had come from behind to equalise through Paris Maghoma minutes earlier, sparking a brawl between both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it was missed by the referee and Leko escaped with a booking, video evidence was reviewed and a three-match ban was handed down, meaning he will miss today’s game with Port Vale, as well as forthcoming matches against Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley.

An FA statement confirming the ban read: “Jonathan Leko will be suspended for MK Dons FC’s next three games following an incident in their EFL League one game against Lincoln City FC on Tuesday 28 February.

“The forward’s behaviour in the 92nd minute was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and he subsequently denied that is constitutes violent conduct.