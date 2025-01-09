Leko doing 'bits and pieces' in training as he nears MK Dons return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest from MK Dons’ treatment room

Jonathan Leko is taking part in elements of training with MK Dons again after nearly a year on the side lines with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old has not kicked a ball for Dons since January 20 last year, and has not featured on a pitch since January 27, 2024, when he suffered cruciate ligament damage in the first two minutes of his debut for Burton Albion, who he joined on loan.

His long road to recovery though appears to be nearing an end, with the attacker now joining in with aspects of training with Scott Lindsey’s side.

Leko’s steps towards a return mean only Laurence Maguire is left on the long-term injured list at MK1, with the defender suffering a hamstring tear in the 2-0 defeat to Notts County on Boxing Day.

Head coach Scott Lindsey, in updating on the injuries, also gave positive news regarding Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Kane Thompson-Sommers after the duo suffered injuries recently.

“We're not far away from a full compliment,” said Lindsey. “Jonathan Leko is joining in with bits and pieces again now, Kane is doing modified stuff so he is not far away either.

“Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is pretty much in full training now. With his knee, he felt it pulling because he had stitches in there, so if he had opened out, it would have opened the wound again, so we kept him out for the next game. But he's back and feels good.

“There's only really Laurence Maguire now who is a way off at the moment, so we're not far off a full compliment.”

Tough Christmas period

MK Dons during warm-up against Salford City | Jane Russell

Having picked up only four points from a possible 18 in the last month, the Christmas period was not kind to Dons.

Defeats to Gillingham, Newport County, Notts County and Salford City have left Dons 12th in League Two, having sat third prior to their run of defeats.

With games packed in over the festive spell, Lindsey said having the time to train this week has been a luxury the side have not been afforded over the last few weeks, and felt his side had started to look like one which had not been properly coached in recent weeks.

He said: “It has been a tough period in terms of results over Christmas. We would have liked a lot more points on the board than we've got. There were some good performances in there, and we have to learn from it.

“We had a good debrief from the Salford game on Monday, and we it was really positive. We're learning about how we can help each other more on the pitch. We've not looked as connected as I would have liked, and that's something we've worked on, and I've seen some real improvements this week.

“The difficult thing over Christmas is that you're playing so many games in quick succession, so all you're doing as a coach is recovering and preparing for the next one - there's very little coaching that goes on.

“It's been a really good week to have coached them, a clear week, and I think we've missed that. The work we've done I hope we see an improvement at the weekend.”