Leko edges towards first-team return after making MK Dons County Cup outing

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Mar 2025, 22:39 BST
The attacker has been out for more than a year

Jonathan Leko made the next tentative steps towards a first-team return on Tuesday night, featuring in MK Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Bracknell Town in the Berks and Bucks County Cup.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for 13 months after suffering cruciate knee damage during his debut on loan at Burton Albion last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The long road to recovery has seen the former Charlton Athletic man play a more significant part in first-team training recently, before being handed his first start for the academy side at SB Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ronnie Sandford, who too has been out for a lengthy spell with a similar knee injury, also came into the side for the first time en route to recovery.

Goals in either half sent Bracknell into the final, despite a brilliant goal from Dons captain Simone Trosso making for a tense finale, where they will take on Flackwell Heath, who beat Beaconsfield Town 2-1 to book their spot.

Related topics:Charlton AthleticBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice