Leko edges towards first-team return after making MK Dons County Cup outing

Jonathan Leko made the next tentative steps towards a first-team return on Tuesday night, featuring in MK Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Bracknell Town in the Berks and Bucks County Cup.

The 25-year-old has been out of action for 13 months after suffering cruciate knee damage during his debut on loan at Burton Albion last year.

The long road to recovery has seen the former Charlton Athletic man play a more significant part in first-team training recently, before being handed his first start for the academy side at SB Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ronnie Sandford, who too has been out for a lengthy spell with a similar knee injury, also came into the side for the first time en route to recovery.

Goals in either half sent Bracknell into the final, despite a brilliant goal from Dons captain Simone Trosso making for a tense finale, where they will take on Flackwell Heath, who beat Beaconsfield Town 2-1 to book their spot.