Leko is ‘challenging for a place’ in Dons’ side to face Forest Green Rovers

Jonathan Leko is in contention to be handed his first MK Dons start on Saturday against Forest Green Rovers.

The 23-year-old made the switch from Championship side Birmingham City last Friday night, but the move came too late to be eligible to play on Saturday against Lincoln City.

Advertisement

After a week training with his new team-mates, Leko has been put through his paces by head coach Mark Jackson, who said his recent lack of training and game time means they are yet to fully see his potential.

But Jackson said the forward is in the running to make his debut for the club this weekend against League One’s bottom club.

“It was important for him to have training time with us because I don't think he's had a lot with Birmingham,” he said. “We've had to monitor his loading this week, so we've got to watch his integration and what he can do from a physical point of view. He's also got to adapt to a new style.

Advertisement

“He's fit in though, and he knows a few of the players. He's ready to play, but we need to know what his capacity is to see how he can perform the way we want him to for 90 minutes.

Read More Injury blow for O’Hora as Dons forced into defender market to find cover

Advertisement