Leko is nearing the light at the end of the injury tunnel

Jonathan Leko | Jane Russell

An update from the MK Dons treatment room

The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to get brighter for Jonathan Leko as he edges closer to a return to training.

The 25-year-old has not kicked a ball for MK Dons since mid-January, prior to his ill-fates loan move to Burton Albion. At the Pirelli Stadium, he lasted barely two minutes into his Brewers debut before rupturing knee ligaments, ruling him out of the game since.

Jonathan Leko has been out of action since January | Jane Russell

Still a way off returning to meaningful first-team action, Leko has been back tentatively running at Woughton on the Green, but is having to remain patient through his rehab.

Head coach Mike Williamson is eager to see the attacker return fitter and stronger than before, but said the comeback is still a way off yet for the former Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City man.

“Leks is grinding, it's a tough one,” he said. “The benefit and the blow is that he has done it before. It makes it hard to start with because he knows it's a long road.

“He's got his head down, and hopefully he can feel there's some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Since we've come in, he's been a bright lad who wants the ball no matter what. If he's out running, he wants to do it with a ball.

“You can see he's got the passion for the game, and hopefully he is getting close and it will bring a real joy to his heart and he can kick on, coming back fitter and stronger.

“Because of his experience and his age, he knows he has to be smart and not go over the threshold. He's part of the club, he has had really good care and he's in the best place.

“Fingers crossed he comes back with no complications.”

Update on duo

Craig MacGillivray is ready and available for selection again, Williamson confirmed | Jane Russell

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans both suffered injuries in the pre-season game against Barnet last month, and have not featured for Williamson’s side since.

The head coach confirmed: “Craig is all good - he had concussion and then they had a baby so he missed a few days for that, so that's positive.

“Connor is working his socks off and it seems positive too. He's still got a week or two to go, but he's really low maintenance. He comes in, he grinds, he doesn't make too much fuss - just like when he did it. No-one expected how bad it was, we all thought it would settle down. He hit the boards, and it was a full rupture.”

Brooklyn Ilunga is also a couple of weeks away from making his return after picking up an issue in pre-season.