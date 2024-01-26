Leko leaves Dons on loan for League One Burton Albion

Jonathan Leko

Jonathan Leko has agreed a loan move to League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old has played a bit-part role for MK Dons since Mike Williamson took over at the helm, starting just five times since the middle of October. Arriving last January from Birmingham City, Leko has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for Dons - with four goals in 28 outings this term. His last goal was on September 2 in the 3-1 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brewers currently sit 15th in League One, and have been on a loan-signing spree this week. After signing Joe Hugill from Manchester United, Albion have this week added Tolaji Bola from Rotherham and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace before completing the signing of Leko this afternoon (Friday).

“I’m really happy to be joining on loan,” Leko said in his first interview at the Pirelli Stadium. “I’ve been aware of the interest for a few weeks, so I’m glad it’s done and I’m excited to get started.

“I spoke to the gaffer last week and he has played an important part in me joining. I’ve spoken to Raks, Deji and Sedds as well and they all have great things to say about the club.

“I’m looking forward to playing back in League One and my main aim is to play regular games, get goals and get assists for this club.”