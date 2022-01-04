Leko leaves it late to knock MK Dons out of Papa John’s Trophy

MK Dons suffered late heartbreak against Charlton on Tuesday night

Jonathan Leko nodded home the only goal of the game at The Valley to beat MK Dons in stoppage time as Charlton Athletic booked a spot in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter finals.

Dons missed a string of second half chances, Mo Eisa and David Kasumu forcing good saves from keeper Nathan Harness, in a game which saw little between the sides, but Leko’s header from close range as the game looked destined for penalties separated the sides in the end.

Though both clubs were just three wins away from a lucrative Wembley final, both managers made significant changes to their sides. While Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson made 11 changes to his side which lost 1-0 to Wycombe at the weekend, Liam Manning made eight changes, with only Warren O'Hora, Harry Darling and Mo Eisa keeping their place.

And the first half play certainly looked like two teams who were lacking a bit of game time. While Dons' midfield of David Kasumu and Ethan Robson were looking lively and probably had the better of the exchanges in the centre of the park, neither side really caused much bother in the final thirds.

Jonathan Leko looked threatening at times for the hosts but found it hard to shake the presence of Zak Jules who barely gave him an inch.

Mo Eisa found chances similarly hard to come by at the other end too, with neither he nor Jay Bird or Hiram Boateng really getting any joy.

The second half followed a similar pattern, though both centre forwards were afforded chances as Leko forced a low stop from Franco Ravizzoli in the Dons net, while Eisa couldn't get his weight behind his strike which rolled tamely to Harness.

The introduction of Josh Martin appeared to give Dons a bit more attacking impetus from the hour mark as the visitors began to look more of a threat in the final third. Watson was enjoying a lot of space down the right flank and his ball into the centre should have resulted in the opening goal for David Kasumu but his effort was well-saved by Harness, while Ethan Robson fizzed the follow-up just wide. Eisa then had another chance deflected into the keeper's arms as Dons looked to avoid another penalty shoot-out.

They would miss out on the shoot-out though and a spot in the quarter finals too in stoppage time when Leko finally got his goal, nodding in from close range to send the Addicks into the last eight.

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 1,653 (170)

Charlton Athletic: Harness, Gunter, Matthews (Elerewe 66), Leko, Kirk (Davison 87), Blackett-Taylor (Williams 66), Inniss (Ness 77), Watson, Sourare, Henry (Dempsey 87), Burstow

Subs not used: Harvey, Gavin

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, O'Hora, Darling, Jules, Watson, Ilunga, Kasumu, Robson (McEachran 88), Boateng, Bird (Martin 60), Eisa

Subs not used: Fisher, O'Riley, Twine, Harvie