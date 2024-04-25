Leko provides an update on knee injury which has kept him out since January

Jonathan Leko

Jonathan Leko hopes he can make an impact next season once he returns from injury.

The MK Dons forward, who made 28 appearances for four goals in the first-half of the season, lasted just four minutes into his loan spell at Burton Albion in January before suffering a cruciate knee injury which has ruled him out since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his return still a way off, the 25-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, said he has received a lot of support from Dons fans during his recovery, and hopes he can make his comeback as quickly as possible next season.

"I want to thank everyone for the support they've given me and all the nice messages I've received while I'm on my road to recovery,” he said. “There's still a long way for me to go, but I'll be behind the boys the entire time through their promotion push.