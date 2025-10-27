Lemon fires Dons Women to 'best performance yet' in win over Chesham

MK Dons Women progressed into the next round of the County Cup with a 1-0 win over Chesham United

Victory for MK Dons Women in the Berks & Bucks County Cup over Chesham United should help give them a confidence boost heading into the rest of the season goal-scorer Molly Lemon hopes.

Lemon’s 75th minute goal was one of 16 attempts Dons had on the Chesham goal in the second-half alone as they put the visitors on the back-foot, progressing into the next round.

Times have been tough for Stephen Healy’s side this season, with Sunday’s win only their second in the last 18 months. Match-winner Lemon hopes the mood and confidence gained from their cup progression will give them a much-needed shot in the arm heading into their league campaign.

“We’re walking away with a positive attitude and a good performance,” she said. “We can go into our next game knowing we can do it.

“I’m happy to have scored, but on the whole, we worked as a team to get it. I’m just so glad we’ve won.

“It was a really good performance, one of our best yet. The first-half was good, but we came out more aggressively in the second-half. We knew we needed a goal, and we’re unlucky not to have scored more. But it was a good game.”

Boss Healy too was impressed with his side’s showing in the second-half especially.

He said: “It was a bit cagey from both teams in the first-half as we settled in but I still felt we had the better of it. We just had to make calmer decisions in and around their box. We came out in the second-half though and absolutely dominated. We won individual duels, pressed relentlessly, we just had the bit between our teeth and it was so pleasing to see.

“We had 16 shots, and nine on target in the second-half, so it was frustrating the ball wasn’t going in. There were some really good passages of play which warranted goals. Hopefully this is the confidence booster the players needed to push on.

“We’ve had a difficult and challenging few weeks, and the message has been to stay together and trust the process of what we’re going through. For them to get this result is fantastic and what they deserve.”