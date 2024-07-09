Lessons have been learnt from 'brutal' end to last season

Mike Williamson and Stephen Wearne after the play-off loss to Crawley | Jane Russell

Last season ended badly for MK Dons, but Mike Williamson feels he has learnt from it

The humiliating way MK Dons’ season ended last time out has stuck with Mike Williamson throughout the summer.

Losing in historic fashion in the semi-final play-offs against Crawley Town left a bitter taste in the mouth as Dons failed to convert fourth place in League Two into promotion.

While supporters were eager to forget the humbling, that was not an option for the head coach, who had to pour over it for the last eight weeks to ensure it would not happen again.

“Tactically, technically, I learnt so much,” he said, reflecting on last season. “Emotionally, I know when things get tough, there is no options to get off the bus, so to speak. For me, it increased the desire to come back, to improve and to win - to put things to bed. That's part of the process.

“The manner (last season) ended was the emotion we were left with for the summer, but for me, I had to go through it with a fine-tooth comb and I think it will make us much better this season.

“I think we were a victim to our own success. When we came in, the boys' response was incredible and it was a really enjoyable time. We won our second game, kicked on and didn't look back. We've taken so much from it.

“My darkest times in football have also been the most rewarding with what I've taken away from them as a person, a player and now as a coach. I always knew the emotional resilience was there.”

Heading into the new season, Williamson believes the experience of last season will stand he and the players who remain in better stead, but does not rule out difficult spells during the course of the nine-month campaign.