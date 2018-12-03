Lewie and Tis in line for November awards

Paul Tisdale could make it a Manager of the Month double after he was nominated for the second month in a row.

Following Chuks Aneke's Player of the Month nomination in October, skipper Dean Lewington was included in the nominations for November.

Dons won three out of four in November, keeping three clean sheets in the process and hitting top spot in League 2.

Tisdale won the award for October, and is joined this month by Ryan Lowe (Bury), Gary Flitcroft (Mansfield) and Michael Duff (Cheltenham) in the manager's nominations, while Lewington takes on Jay O'Shea (Bury), Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) and Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United).

The winners will be revealed on Friday morning.