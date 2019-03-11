Lewie frustrated after Dons poor spell

As Dons climbed back into the automatic promotion spots on Saturday with their fifth win in a row, it was with an air of frustration for Dean Lewington.

The 3-1 win over Macclesfield Town saw Dons jump Mansfield Town to go back into third spot in League 2 - their fifth consecutive triumph. However, after their poor run of form prior to their recent streak, which saw Dons drop to eighth in the table, captain Lewington is left to rue what might have been.

"It makes our difficult spell more disappointing when you look at what we can do," he said. "It’s more frustrating that we had that spell. This has been a repair job to try get us back, we aren’t taking anything for granted as we’ve got 10 game to go – it’s another game and another win – that’s how we are approaching it. We’ve got another game Tuesday and we will try to do the same again. We’re back in the pack and now it’s about the race to the finish."

Despite falling behind at the Moss Rose on Saturday, Dons found back with a fine second half performance to beat the Silkmen, but while the scoreline read comfortably, it could have been a bigger margin of victory - something the squad had discussed.

Lewington added: "We spoke about in midweek that we need to be two goals better than teams, I think that’s something we’ve been trying to highlight in our play because we know any team can score a free-kick or get a deflected goal so we want to give ourselves that extra breathing room to make things a bit easier as these things do happen.

"To get that third goal and give yourself a little bit of breathing room it just makes the game a bit easier and allows us to stay on the attack for the last 15-minutes as we weren’t camping in and defending.

"We were playing some really good football, and when they concede a third it’s obviously going to be hard for them mentally. We’ve been there before and it makes the game very difficult. We had our tails up and the wind was on our side – everything was in our favour. We have spoken about finishing games off, attack can be the best form of defence and we tried to do that."