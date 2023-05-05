Lewie hopes to reward sold-out away end with a result to keep Dons safe

Captain Dean Lewington admitted there has been a huge ‘disconnect’ between the MK Dons fans and the rest of the club this season, but wants to do the supporters proud on Sunday.

With the season hanging in the balance, nearly 1,700 supporters will make their way into the away end at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend to cheer on their side, knowing a win will secure League One safety, with anything less potentially spelling relegation.

A far cry from the potential automatic promotion push in the final game of the season last year, Lewington paid tribute to those making the trip up to Staffordshire in red to match the away kit the team will wear against the Brewers.

“It's fantastic,” said the skipper. “At times this year, there has been a disconnect between the fans and the team, and there have been good reasons for that. But in the last few weeks when we've needed them, they've come out and supported us.

“They were really good for us on Saturday against Barnsley, and we're delighted to be taking that many to Burton and I hope we can reward them with the result.”

Head coach Mark Jackson added: “There is no motivation needed. The fact we've got a sell-out crowd of about 1,700, hopefully all wearing red, will hopefully be a great occasion.

