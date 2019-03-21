Lewie is loving life under Tis at MK Dons

Paul Tisdale is the manager MK Dons desperately needed after they were relegated to League 2 last season, according to Dean Lewington.

The former Exeter City boss has guided Dons into the promotion battle this season, and with eight games to go, the side are well placed in the battle for a top three finish.

Paul Tisdale

Tisdale took over the club after suffering their worst season on record, and while he was keen not to make any bold predictions in June when he arrived at Stadium MK, expectations are high.

Captain Lewington, who has been a near ever-present this season, says the appointment of Tisdale is paying dividends now, even if they club are a little disappointed not to be higher in the table.

"I think the mess we were in at the end of last season, where we found ourselves was at our lowest ebb," he said. "Tis probably doesn't get enough credit for stopping the rot – it looks easy but it's a hard thing to change when things go wrong.

"The manager has come in and done it quickly – a lot quicker than I think anyone really expected , so we're a bit disappointed to be where we are. But considering where we were, it has been a good achievement to bounce back to where we are."

Lewington famously fell out with former boss Robbie Neilson a little over a year ago and was exiled from the Dons dressing room. But the skipper said he has a much better relationship with Tisdale.

He said "He hasn't sent me away so that's a good start! He has been great. He has been brilliant for a lot of people, including myself. He's the manager we needed, the right man for the job.

"He has surrounded himself with a very good coaching staff. He's very popular amongst the boys, and that's important because you can only really keep 11 people happy. Most appreciate the way he talks to us, his honesty. For a captain, it's great. He knows what he wants, and it's easy to take it onto the pitch. It has been a pleasure to work him."