Lewie is no Cafu but he's loving life as a wing-back

Dean Lewington is the first to admit he isn't quite Brazilian legend Cafu when it comes to playing at wing-back, but he's thriving there this season for MK Dons.

The 34-year-old has been a part of the Dons defence which has kept three clean sheets, and wins, in succession in League 2, firing the club to fourth spot, playing a position new to him this season.

Showing off more of his attacking prowess further up the field, Lewington believes he has taken to the wing-back role well and says the change in formation under Paul Tisdale is paying dividends for the club.

"When you hear 'wing back' you think of players like Cafu – I back myself but I can't say I'm like that! It was strange when Tis first suggested it to me, but he looks at things differently. It a while for us to understand where we were initially but now me and Baily (Cargill) have struck up a nice relationship and we're finding out what we can do as a pair, to trust each other and to know each other's games.

"I am, I feel I've always been consistent, but now we're winning and people look at you differently. I'm playing a different role this season, which is showcasing my different talents at the other end of the field! It's a little bit of a different feel obviously with the formation, and we're playing some good football. I'm playing my part in that, and we're enjoying playing football together as a group.

"There will be times when I'm further forward or time when I have to cover. You just have to use your brain, you won't be a traditional up and down player, but to help the team out for those moments."

Dean Lewington

Away at Luton last week, the skipper was given a central midfield berth in Tisdale's side - a position Lewington said was sprung on him at the 11th hour, but is another role he enjoyed.

He said: "It was enjoyable It was sprung upon me a few days earlier in training, but it was good. It was a slight change to have a look. Obviously, I was disappointed in the way we lost the game, but personally and selfishly, I enjoyed myself in there. A lot is different – a lot of time I was looking around wondering whether I was in the right place! But I think I did OK.

"I'm happy to play anywhere – wherever I can! I'm best suited on the left at the moment, but it's a position where you can learn and grow into. But if it's a position he sees me in a few years, or a few weeks time, I'm happy to give it a go."