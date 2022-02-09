Lewington and Manning nominated for League One’s monthly honours

Dean Lewington has been nominated for Player of the Month for January

Dean Lewington has been nominated for League One’s Player of the Month for January, while Liam Manning has been given the nod for a second time this season for Manager of the Month.

Dons were the busiest club in the division in January, playing seven times as they picked up 14 points and moved into play-off contention.

Lewington, who made his 750th EFL appearance, helped Dons to keep four clean sheets and concede just three goals in the month.

He first won the prize back in November 2008 he and manager Roberto Di Matteo’s claimed a double for the club.

Lewington faces competition for the award from Fleetwood midfielder Paddy Lane, Rotherham striker Michael Smith and Morecambe front-man Cole Stockton.

Manning, who won the Manager of the Month award back in September, helped guide Dons to four wins, two draws and just a single defeat in January, while also bringing in seven players during the transfer window.

His fellow nominees are Lincoln’s Michael Appleton, Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner and Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.