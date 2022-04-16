Lewington and Parrott clicked immediately at MK Dons

Dean Lewington and Troy Parrott celebrate the Irishman’s second goal against Cheltenham Town. The Dons skipper said he has a good working relationship with the on loan Spurs man

After setting up two goals in two games for Troy Parrott, MK Dons skipper Dean Lewington said the pair clicked straight away after the front man signed from Spurs in the summer.

The 38-year-old teed up the Irishman for goals against both Crewe Alexandra and AFC Wimbledon, with Parrott admitting last week he has a good connection with his captain.

When asked about it, Lewington agreed, saying he feels he knows where Parrott will make his runs, making it easier to pick him out.

“I have always had a good relationship with Troy,” said the captain. “He makes some really good runs, and is easy to spot as a defender.

“Some players you can pick their runs early and with Troy, I got a feeling straight away where he would be going. He lends himself to those runs in behind and it's good to see him finishing them off now.”

Parrott celebrates his eighth MK Dons goal of the season

With Parrott on a good run for both club and country, scoring five goals in his last eight appearances, he looks back to the form he showed at the start of the season.

A key man in Liam Manning’s squad again too, Lewington feels Parrott will return to Tottenham in the summer a better player than when he left as a result of his time at Stadium MK.

He said: “He's a hugely popular member of the team. When you're coming down a level or two, you play through those bad spells, learn about yourself and what you have to do.

“All young players will experience that at some point, and Troy has knuckled down, he's taken care of himself and is putting it in in training.

“His form has come back, his goals have come back and he's come back as a better player than he was at the start.”