Lewington and Williamson do the double for Dons with award wins

MK Dons have done the December double by scooping the Manager of the Month prize for Mike Williamson, and Dean Lewington named Player of the Month.

Dons won all four games they played in December, conceding just one goal as they extended their undefeated run in the division to nine games, climbing into the play-off spots at the turn of the year.

Lewington set the record last month for the most league games for a single EFL club, surpassing Swindon Town's John Trollope by making his 772nd outing for MK Dons, while also helping Dons to three clean sheets during the month to earn the Player of the Month award.

Dons striker Max Dean said of the skipper: "Skip doesn't like people talking about him, but he's unbelievable isn't he! To be doing what he's doing at his age... I wish I can have a career like him. All ths history he has is unbelievable."

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Boxing day marked a special milestone for Dean Lewington. He broke the record for EFL appearances for a single club when he played his 771st Dons game in their win over Colchester.

“He has now topped off a memorable month with a thoroughly deserved Player of the Month award. He is a rock at the back and will play an important role in the Dons push for promotion.”

For Williamson, it is his first EFL award coming in only his second full month in charge. The former Gateshead man was also nominated for the award last month, but picks up the gong for December.

Goodman added: “A perfect month for Mike Williamson and MK Dons has brought them back into promotion contention. It’s a second successive nomination for Williamson who deserves a lot of credit for the Dons’ upturn in form.