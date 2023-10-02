Lewington being treated with kid gloves after tentative Dons return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defender Dean Lewington is being treated delicately after making a tentative return to action for MK Dons over the last few weeks.

The 39-year-old has made only three appearances this season, only making his first league outing a week ago in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United.

Not included in the matchday squad to face Harrogate Town at the weekend though, Lewington felt a tightness in the hamstring which has effectively kept him out since early July, and head coach Graham Alexander said he was in no hurry to rush the skipper back.

“Dean Lewington is still carrying a little issue he's had in the last two games,” Alexander said. “So we took him out of training before anything more significant happened. The time-scale on his return is uncertain now because it's about his recovery.

“It's not a recurrance of his injury from pre-season but a tightness. We’ll see how Dean does over the next week or so.”