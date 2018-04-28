Lewington embarrassed by relegation as MK Dons sink to the lowest they've ever been

Captain Dean Lewington has experienced three relegations with MK Dons, but says this is the lowest the club has ever been.

Losing their sixth game in a row on Saturday, going down 2-0 to Scunthorpe at Stadium MK, officially confirmed the club will be playing League 2 football next season - their second relegation in three seasons.

Lewington has been a part of each drop since 2004, but says this season is the worst in the club's history.

"This is the lowest we've ever been," he said. "In the first couple of years, it was a struggle because we were trying to build a club. There was so much newness, the football was almost an aside.

"Now, standing in this stadium, playing League 2 football is shocking. It's upsetting, a shame and embarrassing. It's a lot of things which have been building up for eight or nine months. When I came back, I said we'd sleepwalked into the situation, but now it has finally happened.

"There are some lads in there talking about the game, picking the bones out of it, while others have showered, got changed and gone home to reflect on it. There's no right or wrong way of doing it, people are different. It's a very embarrassed dressing room, and a frustrated dressing room. I don't know if you can call it a shame because it has been going on for so long, but it's sad it has ended this way."

Lewington cites Dons' season in the Championship in 2015/16 as the beginning of their troubles, adding: "Getting out of League 1 took a massive effort, and we all know we lost our best players for the Championship and mistakes were made. We didn't grasp it with both hands but to then get relegated out of this league is outrageous really.

"It's definitely the lowest. But just because we hit rock bottom, we don't have to stay there. This is as bad as it has got, so we have to work hard to get out of it. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, or lament decisions in the past. Now it's about rebuilding what's left of the club."