Lewington 'keen to spend time with coaches he's worked with down the years'

Dean Lewington | Jane Russell

The skipper is exploring coaching opportunities when he hangs up his boots

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalwart Dean Lewington is set to explore coaching more opportunities as he sets sights on a career beyond his playing days.

The 40-year-old has barely played for MK Dons this term, making only nine appearances and not seen on the pitch since mid-November. The long-time team captain has not been a part of any matchday squad under Scott Lindsey since Boxing Day either, when he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach recently lamented the lack of defensive options he has at his disposal, despite having Lewington fit and available, but out of favour at Stadium MK.

With Lewington’s playing days seemingly numbered, he has now turned his attentions to life after playing, focusing on a coaching role which could see him link up with coaches at other clubs to help give him the experience he needs.

“He's been training with us but he wants to get into the coaching side of things,” he said.

“It's been a transitional period for him, he's trying to learn that side of things and he's keen to spent time with coaches he's worked down the years, and I'm open to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He needs to learn off as many people as he can in order to get a career moving forward.”

While Lewington appears unlikely to return to the first-team fold for now, Lindsey said teenage defenders Charlie Waller and Callum Tripp, who have both been recalled from loans in the National League in recent months, could have careers as good as the captain’s.

He continued: “You look at Charlie Waller and Callum Tripp, hopefully they are the future of this club and hopefully they can have careers like Dean has had, in let's hope we're celebrating that in 20 years time and they've made a similar amount of appearances as Dean has.”