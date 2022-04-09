Lewington ‘let his football do the talking’ in hostile AFC Wimbledon environment

AFC Wimbledon supporters throw the ball at Dean Lewington and referee James Oldham during the 1-1 draw with MK Dons at the Cherry Red Records Stadium

Being public enemy number one walking into the Cherry Red Records Stadium had no impact on MK Dons skipper Dean Lewington as he picked out Troy Parrott for his second assist in as many games.

Trailing 1-0 to rivals AFC Wimbledon, Lewington had been booed, jeered and had the ball thrown at him by the home supporters for 80 minutes of the game before he picked out the Irishman at the far post to net one of the best goals between the sides to level things up and extend the club’s unbeaten run.

Read More Dons boss satisfied with a point after Parrott’s moment of quality

Lewington, 38, has yet to taste defeat to AFC Wimbledon, not playing in either of their two victories from the 13 encounters. And his levelheadedness throughout on Saturday left a huge mark on head coach Liam Manning.

“He's terrific,” he said afterwards. “You see how he responds, he does what he does and lets his football do the talking. That's the most powerful thing for me. He had another solid game today.

“It shows why he's so important for our group. Skip epitomises our squad - he stays focussed, stays present, doesn't get carried away with the occasion.

“I've tapped into him for this game, we've asked him questions so we can prep a bit. I've leant on Skip all season, his knowledge of the league, players, opposition and the experiences he's had. He's been massive for me and the staff. We'll continue to use him because he's such an asset for us.”