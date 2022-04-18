Lewington needed some convincing that centre-back role was for him

Dean Lewington admitted he has taken to his centre-back position a lot better than he thought, despite fighting against the move for much of his career

For years, Dean Lewington was adamant he did not want to play at centre-back for MK Dons, despite even his own dad telling him to make the switch.

A full-back for the majority of his career, it was only last season that Lewington was shifted inside on a more permanent basis as Dons altered formation to a back-three.

However, his skillset certainly lent itself to playing at centre-back. Making the move last season, Lewington shone alongside Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora and his performances saw him voted Dons’ Player of the Year, confirming what so many, including dad Ray, had been telling me for many years.

He said: “I was putting it off for a while - even my dad was telling me I’d be good in that position! But I didn’t want to play it!

“It always suited me well. I was quite big as a full-back so I was a bit of a hybrid.

“That left-sided centre-half role though suits me, it allows me to be on the ball, I’m comfortable in the channels, but having someone outside me helps too. I’ve been happy in that position and it has suited me well.”

Lewington said he has taken to life as a centre-back much better than he thought

Another strong season from the captain this time around has seen Dons entrenched in a battle for automatic promotion, and has the evergreen 38-year-old pleased with his own performances.

He said: “It has been another good season for me, enjoyable too. We're playing good football, we've been good on the road, it has been a really good season with a good group of boys.

“I've enjoyed it, I've enjoyed seeing the team progress and I include myself in that. Even as an older player, you can still improve and we've all done that together.

“I've been pleased with the majority of my performances and with just a few more, hopefully it will get us where we want to be.”