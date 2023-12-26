Lewington reflects on MK Dons beginnings after setting new EFL record

Dean Lewington led the celebrations in front of the Cowshed on his landmark day

It was yet another landmark day for Dean Lewington at Stadium MK on Boxing Day as he became the EFL's leading league appearance maker for a single club.

Surpassing John Trollope's 43-year-old record, Lewington now sits alone atop the ranking with 771 league appearances. His achievement was marked with a giant banner, unfurled in the Cowshed ahead of kick-off, a 1-0 win over Colchester United to move Dons into seventh - notably above rivals AFC Wimbledon in the process - and leading the celebrations at the end of the game too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not usually one to make a big affair of his landmarks though, Lewington said while he appreciated the fanfare surrounding his new record, winning the game was the most important thing on his mind.

He said: "I've had so many nice messages, the fans did a lovely banner for me, and they have made a massive effort, and I don't want to sound unappreciative of it because I am, but I just wanted to win a game of football, and for me, the three points was more important than the record.

"I've spent my whole life here really. It's been the club which saved my career. Wimbledon was going to the wall and Pete (Winkelman, MK Dons chairman) stepped in and saved it. We were in administration, we weren't getting paid but he stepped in and that gave a lot of the young boys at the club a start in football which is the hardest thing to get. That was it, that was the start.

"Since then, I've seen the new stadium built, seen all the other stuff along the way. You get embedded in the club, you want the best for it, and we're trying our best to try and achieve it at the club."

Praise from the head coach

Lewington was pushed to the front to lead the three cheers in front of the Cowshed against Colchester

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Williamson spoke highly of Lewington last week ahead of the 39-year-old equalling Trollope's record away at Morecambe, but after surpassing the former Swindon man, the head coach admitted words were not enough.

"We need to be celebrating every appearance now!" said head coach Mike Williamson as he lauded the skipper. "There aren't enough words to say about him. He's such a down to earth, humble guy. He's in it for the right reasons, he loves football, the club and the boys, he's passionate.