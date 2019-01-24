Lewington's latest 'annoying' milestone

You wait for a bus, and two come along at once - that's how Dean Lewington feels about his 700th career appearance for MK Dons.

Having made his 600th league appearance for the club last Saturday in the 1-0 defeat to Crewe, the Dons captain is set to make his 700th bow for Dons against Grimsby this weekend.

Not really one for individual honours, Lewington admitted it was getting repetitive having to talk about his latest milestones in his career, and would sooner be celebrating a team achievement than one of his own.

"It's another milestone... it's a bit annoying it came just a week after the last one! It's the same old, but it's nice to get to that many games but it's just another game.

"I much prefer to be part of the pack of the team – it's strange when its an individual thing. I'd much rather it be about us winning and us winning rather than my number."

Manager Paul Tisdale added: "As an MK Dons player to play 700 competitive games is phenomenal. He's so consistent. We didn't really get a chance to celebrate his 600th league game last week so I'm hoping for his benefit we can talk about it on Saturday.

"He hasn't been selected yet, but for all intents and purposes, he will be making that 700th appearance for the club. And what an achievement."

Clocking up 700 games for one club is some achievement, and few would begrudge the 34-year-old from finding solace in the routine of it. However, he admits there are still a few elements of being a footballer which do not sit well with him.

"There aren't that many!" he said. "The disappointment, when you plan all week, try your hardest and it doesn't quite come off. That disappointment sitting in the dressing room. A chance missed, it's so frustrating. But it's not so bad if that's the worst part of your job!"