Lewington's new appreciation for football after his Dons exile

His falling out with former manager Robbie Neilson has helped Dean Lewington appreciate playing for MK Dons again.

The captain's time at Stadium MK appeared to be over when he clashed with Neilson in 2017, and even began training with Charlton Athletic. Following Neilson's sacking though, Lewington returned to the fold under Dan Micciche.

Since then, Lewington has barely missed a game, making his 700th appearance for MK Dons recently.

But his time away from the club, he admitted, has helped him recognise what he had to lose.

He told Red Dot, Dons' matchday programme: "It makes you appreciate football a little bit more and I certainly don't tale anything for granted. I'm playing week-in, week-out again and that's something I really enjoy.

"I'm very happy to be back where I am, with a little bit more experience and having some empathy. The whole experience helped me understand things a bit more.”