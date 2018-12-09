Lewington's rollercoaster year is ending on a high

From exiled and training with Charlton Athletic, Dean Lewington is rounding out 2018 in style.

It's fair to say the captain and former boss Robbie Neilson did not see eye to eye. When Lewington was dropped from the first team and had a falling out with Neilson, he was cast aside and cast out, taken in from the cold by former boss Karl Robinson at The Valley.

His return to Stadium MK when Neilson was fired and Dan Micciche hired should have been a welcome return, but it coincided with Dons' worst ever run and saw them relegated to League 2.

Lewington's fall-out with Neilson saw him training with Charlton

With the arrival of Paul Tisdale though, Lewington has been reborn. Playing an advanced role, the 34-year-old has been back in the good books, culminating a in Player of the Month nomination in November and another assist on Saturday as Dons beat Carlisle 2-0.

"It was a clean slate when I arrived," said Tisdale of his captain. "I didn't give it much credence last season. It was such a pickle, decisions are made without a fair wind.

"I gave them all a blank canvas to prove themselves to me and he has proven week on week that he's a thoroughly good footballer. He has a good football brain.

"I'm not surprised because he has played more than 700 games, been selected by manager after manager, so there must be something about him and he shows it week after week. I'm becoming less surprised."