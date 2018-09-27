Lewington shrugs off late lapses and insists Dons will get things right

MK Dons defender Dean Lewington insists the team’s current habit of conceding late goals in matches is not something that is preying on the players’ minds.

Yeovil Town scored an 86th-minute equalsier to pinch a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, and that came just a few days after Lincoln City scored a stoppage time winner at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

They followed on from late equalisers from Forest Green Rovers, Peterborough United and Swindon Town, with Dons now on a run of four league two games without a win.

“It’s not something we talk about, and it’s not as if we were hanging on, or nervy or sitting deep,” said Lewington.

“It was a slight mistake and we got caught out of posititon, so it’s not as if we are psychologically sitting deep and defending.

“On Saturday at Lincoln, 10 seconds before the corner they scored from, Os (Osman Sow) had a great header that was saved by their keeper.

“So it’s not like we are sitting deep and defending, it is just something that is happening at the moment.

“Obviously we don’t want that to continue and we will have a little look at it to see if there is anything we can improve on, or do about it, but I think it’s a case of us not getting second goal, and then a slight lack of concentration.”

Dons are back on home soil on Saturday when they entertain Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK, and Lewington believes a win in that game makes the point at Yeovil a better one.

“An away point is never to be scoffed at, and Tuesday’s is a good point on the road that battered a Newport team that is second in the table 6-0 a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“So it’s not the end of the world, and it will make it a much better point if we win on Saturday.

“Four points from two games is not the worst scenario, so it is important that we win at the weekend and hopefully do it in a bit of style.”