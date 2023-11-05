Lewington's Dons return a boost for Williamson
The MK Dons' stalwart made his return to the first-team on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Lewington made his tentative return to action for MK Dons on Saturday in a way only he could.
Having barely trained in recent weeks after a flare-up of the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season, the 39-year-old made it through Mike Williamson's first full week on the training ground to put himself in the frame for a first appearance since the EFL Trophy win over Oxford United in early September.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was named amongst the substitutes for the FA Cup game at League One side Reading, and after seeing Jack Tucker limp out injured after just 20 minutes, the 500+ MK Dons support at the Select Car Leasing Stadium were baying to see the skipper.
Though Williamson said it was a little too soon to be throwing Lewington back into the fray for 70+ minutes after missing so much football this season, the skipper did get a run-out late in the game, coming on alongside 17-year-old Callum Tripp.
Speaking afterwards, Williamson said having the defender back in action was a great sign.
"The comment I had from the physios was that anyone else with that amount of training, he'd be a no, but Lewie is Lewie and he'll find a way!
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We wanted him out there but didn't want to take too many risks. So when Tucks went down, it was a bit too much too soon."
He continued: "What a guy! When I see the quality he possesses, the service to the club he's unbelievable. And he's in the dressing room frustrated, really annoyed by the goals we've given away, and that shows his passion."
On Tucker's injury, which appeared to be an ankle issue, Williamson added: "we're disappointed to lose Tucks - we'll have to get that assessed to see how he is. I think the Reading lad landed on him, so he's had some soreness in the ligament. We'll have to get it scanned."