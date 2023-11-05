Lewington's Dons return a boost for Williamson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Lewington made his tentative return to action for MK Dons on Saturday in a way only he could.

Having barely trained in recent weeks after a flare-up of the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season, the 39-year-old made it through Mike Williamson's first full week on the training ground to put himself in the frame for a first appearance since the EFL Trophy win over Oxford United in early September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was named amongst the substitutes for the FA Cup game at League One side Reading, and after seeing Jack Tucker limp out injured after just 20 minutes, the 500+ MK Dons support at the Select Car Leasing Stadium were baying to see the skipper.

Though Williamson said it was a little too soon to be throwing Lewington back into the fray for 70+ minutes after missing so much football this season, the skipper did get a run-out late in the game, coming on alongside 17-year-old Callum Tripp.

Speaking afterwards, Williamson said having the defender back in action was a great sign.

"The comment I had from the physios was that anyone else with that amount of training, he'd be a no, but Lewie is Lewie and he'll find a way!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We wanted him out there but didn't want to take too many risks. So when Tucks went down, it was a bit too much too soon."

He continued: "What a guy! When I see the quality he possesses, the service to the club he's unbelievable. And he's in the dressing room frustrated, really annoyed by the goals we've given away, and that shows his passion."