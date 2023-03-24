Lewington’s Dons return and back-to-back wins are ‘a coincidence’

Though his return to the side has seen MK Dons win back-to-back and climb out of the relegation zone, Dean Lewington insists it is just coincidence.

The skipper’s comeback against Cambridge United saw Dons pick up a 1-0 win at Stadium MK, backing it up with a 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley a week later at the Wham Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Lewington struggled to give criticism to team-mates while he was sidelined

Many have pointed to Lewington’s influence on the side for their turnaround, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

But the skipper said there are many factors playing a part in Dons’ recent winning run, not just his return to the fray.

“I'm wary of how much influence you can have - sometimes it's a coincidence,” he said. “I've come back in and results have been favourable, but there are lots of other factors at play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a players' meeting after Port Vale and got out a lot of grievances. It didn't look like us, and we cleared the air. Since then, it has been more positive, training has got up a couple of notches, and we're communicating better.

“The younger generation like their phones, are quite introverts, but just getting people back talking again is massive. And with the wins, it has all come together and it's a lot more positive.”

Lewington’s on-field leadership though has had a marked impact on those players around him. Watching on from the sidelines for four months, the skipper noted: “The team was crying out for leadership and a steady head.

Read More Difficult times and calculated risks helped Lewie return faster

Advertisement

Advertisement