Lewington’s Dons return and back-to-back wins are ‘a coincidence’

Dons return upturn in form is not entirely down to Dean Lewington’s return... but he’s played a helping hand too

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Though his return to the side has seen MK Dons win back-to-back and climb out of the relegation zone, Dean Lewington insists it is just coincidence.

The skipper’s comeback against Cambridge United saw Dons pick up a 1-0 win at Stadium MK, backing it up with a 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley a week later at the Wham Stadium.

Many have pointed to Lewington’s influence on the side for their turnaround, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

But the skipper said there are many factors playing a part in Dons’ recent winning run, not just his return to the fray.

“I'm wary of how much influence you can have - sometimes it's a coincidence,” he said. “I've come back in and results have been favourable, but there are lots of other factors at play.

“We had a players' meeting after Port Vale and got out a lot of grievances. It didn't look like us, and we cleared the air. Since then, it has been more positive, training has got up a couple of notches, and we're communicating better.

“The younger generation like their phones, are quite introverts, but just getting people back talking again is massive. And with the wins, it has all come together and it's a lot more positive.”

Lewington’s on-field leadership though has had a marked impact on those players around him. Watching on from the sidelines for four months, the skipper noted: “The team was crying out for leadership and a steady head.

“Sometimes it's not about what I can do as a player, but what I can do for other people, and if that helps make them five per cent better, it boosts the team.”

