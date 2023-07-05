Lewington’s future, not his past, interests MK Dons boss

Graham Alexander is more interested in Dean Lewington’s future than his past at MK Dons.

The 39-year-old is into his 23rd pre-season campaign as he looks to embark on yet another record-breaking year. The skipper has been steadily climbing the all-time appearance makers list - one of those ahead of him is, ironically, his new boss - and is set to continue under Alexander’s watch.

But while his legacy is synonymous with Dons, the head coach admitted it does not mean as much to him as his future and what he can bring to the side next season as they look to get out of League Two.

“The relationship with all the players will be important,” Alexander said. “Dean has a fantastic history with the club, but I'm concerned about the future, and his future. I want him to be a part of that, which is what we've been discussing a lot.

“He’s thrown himself into everything. It has been a tough week, but it’s a tough season. We’ve got 50 games to go and win.

“Forget about his history, he’s a consummate professional and he’s a very good player. That’s my interest in him.”

With Lewington the most senior of the players in the squad though, Alexander has been eager to make use of the skipper’s experience to help get across what he is trying to impliment in the early stages of the pre-season campaign.