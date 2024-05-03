Lewington's 'light burning out a little' as he waits to make call on his future

Dean Lewington

Skipper Dean Lewington’s future at MK Dons might have a different feel to it as he said he may take more of a backseat from playing.

The 39-year-old has made just 24 appearances this season - the lowest of his career - and admitted he has struggled at times this year coming to terms with his lack of first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite moving within 62 games of 1,000 career outings, Lewington, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he is having to adapt to his new role within the squad, and not being as regular in the side as he would have liked.

“It has been difficult,” he said. “I've not really enjoyed it but you have to get your head around it and find a way of approaching it and trying to be useful for the team and the squad.

“I struggled to be fair. The first six weeks of it I found really tough. For 20 years, it was something I'd never had to do. There are different reasons why you're in the team or not - manager's preference sometimes - but at this stage of my career, it's a different kind of reason which brings it's own challenges - that light burning out a little bit.”

When discussing his future beyond the end of the season, Lewington said he wanted to see past the play-offs before thinking about his plans into his 40s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I still feel in good shape, but my role is changing a little bit. It won't be a case of starting every week, but there is still life in me yet.