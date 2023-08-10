News you can trust since 1981
Lewington’s return from injury is still several weeks away

The captain is still playing a big role in the MK Dons dressing room though despite his injury

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Dean Lewington’s return to training is still a few weeks off after the skipper suffered a pre-season injury.

The skipper, who underwent hamstring surgery in December, missed several months of the campaign last season and picked up another ailment during Dons’ pre-season training camp in Germany.

Present in the stands during Dons’ Carabao Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, Lewington’s comeback is still a way off according to Graham Alexander, who said the skipper is still playing an important role for the side, albeit from the sidelines.

“Dean is still a couple of weeks away from starting training again,” said the head coach. “I think any player with his experience and knowledge needs to be around the group. He's been like that in the changing room before games. Experienced players understand what we're putting into the side, but they need to know what our message is to carry it on to the pitch with them.

“I know from my own experience as an injured player, missing football was like having my oxygen taken away. It was horrendous, I hated it, so I did everything I could be to get fit again. And I think Lewie is the same.

“His record shows he's not injured a lot so the sooner we get him back available the better.”

