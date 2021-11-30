Leyton Orient 0-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the Papa John’s Trophy

A spot in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy is on offer for the winners tonight as MK Dons take on Leyton Orient

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:02 pm

MK Dons take on League Two side Leyton Orient this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy

Get the latest from the game.

Leyton Orient vs MK Dons: LIVE from the Breyer Group Stadium

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 21:02

Baldwin to win it

And Aden Baldwin slams it home!

MK Dons progress!

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 21:01

Orient’s final kick?

Happe hammers it home

4-4

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 21:00

Dons’ fourth spot kick

Darling drills it down the middle

4-3

Orient need to score their next

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 21:00

Orient penalty 4

Archibald... sends Ravizzoli the wrong way

3-3

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:59

Dons' third kick

Josh Martin makes no mistakes

3-2

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:58

Orient’s third penalty

Substitute Smith for Orient... bottom corner

2-2

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:58

Dons’ second kick

Hiram Boateng makes no mistakes - 2-1!

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:57

James for Orient

Easy for James, sends Ravizzoli the wrong way

1-1

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:57

Dons first penalty

Eisa to take... GOAL!

1-0 MK Dons after the first round

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 20:56

Penalties: 0-0

Sotriou to take the first penalty for Orient... OVER THE BAR!

