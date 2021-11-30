Leyton Orient vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons head to take on Leyton Orient this evening, kick-off at 7pm

The carrot of a Wembley final is there for both sides this evening when MK Dons travel to the Breyer Group Stadium to take on Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy second round.

Dons and Orient haven’t crossed paths since August 2015 when Dons were 2-1 winners at Stadium MK in the League Cup. Down the years, Dons have won eight of the 15 meetings, with Orient claiming five victories.

The hosts are in a strong run of form recently, despite losing to Northampton Town in League Two on Saturday. Kenny Jackett’s side, prior to the weekend, were 11 matches undefeated as they climbed to eighth in league while also progressing into the second round of the FA Cup where they will face Tranmere Rovers for a spot in the third. In fact, they have only lost three times all season.

They cruised into the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy winning every game in their group, seeing off Southampton U2s, Charlton Athletic and Crawley.

Dons meanwhile were beaten by Aston Villa U21s in their group stage, their only defeat in the competition after wins over Burton and Wycombe Wanderers.

Referee Craig Hicks has been pretty card happy in his 16 games this season, flashing 47yellow cards and two reds this season already. His last Dons game came against Northampton in the Papa John’s Trophy last season, while he oversaw Orient’s League Cup game with QPR back in August. Kevin Howick and Stephen Finch will run the lines with Fourth Official Andrew Aylott.