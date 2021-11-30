Leyton Orient vs MK Dons: Get the latest from the Papa John’s Trophy
A spot in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy is on offer for the winners tonight as MK Dons take on Leyton Orient
MK Dons take on League Two side Leyton Orient this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 18:02
Leyton Orient’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Eight changes for MK Dons tonight as Harry Darling, Josh McEachran and Ethan Robson remain in the side from Saturday.
Team: Ravizzoli, Jules, Darling, Baldwin, Ilunga, Watson, McEachran, Robson, Boateng, Parrott, Brown
Subs: Fisher, O’Hora, Twine, Eisa, Martin, Gyamfi, Harvie
Stunning domination of Team of the Week
After a big win, teams might expect a few players in the official League One Team of the Week... a few but not EIGHT.
Well...
McEachran is getting back into the groove of it
Midfielder Josh McEachran is a bit of an unsung hero in Dons’ midfield, playing in that pivotal position just in front of the back-three.
After missing pre-season after a bout of Covid, McEachran now feels he is back up to speed and is getting better with each game
McEachran is getting back into his groove for MK Dons
“I think there is more to come but that’s from getting games and getting into my rhythm”
Dons are out to win again
It might be a competition overlooked by the fans (until the arch over Wembley looms) but the Papa John’s Trophy is a competition Dons are taking seriously this season.
Chris Hogg, assistant head coach at Stadium MK said Dons will be putting out a strong side this evening to get on top of their League Two opponents
Chris Hogg
Every day and every game is an opportunity to go and stamp your mark on your position. Liam has been clear on earning the right to play. If you’re playing well, you’ll keep your spot and if not, there are boys there willing to step in.
One thing for sure is we’ll put a team out we think can win and progress in the competition. It’s one game at a time at the moment.
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
Leyton Orient vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats
The sides meet again tonight for the first time since 2015