Liam Manning admitted he wanted MK Dons to have more control in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, but his side twice came from behind thanks to goals from Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley.

While it was a thrilling game between Ipswich Town and MK Dons as they shared the spoils in a remarkable 2-2 draw at Portman Road on Saturday, head coach Liam Manning would have preferred a quieter afternoon.

Macauley Bonne twice fired Ipswich in front, only to have Dons level first through Scott Twine and then through Matt O’Riley. Both sides hit the frame of the goal too, with Norwich loanee Josh Martin clattering the bar with the final kick of the game as Dons came within centimetres of snatching back-to-back wins.

The game itself was end-to-end throughout, with Ipswich still seeking their first win of the season while Dons were looking to build on their triumph over Charlton in the week.

For Manning, he would have much preferred a more dominant performance from his side but felt satisfied leaving his old stomping ground with a share of the spoils.

Asked whether he enjoyed the open nature of the game, he said: “Not particularly! I'd much prefer us to have more control. People come to watch football to be entertained, and I think a lot of people will tell you this was really entertaining.

“I want more elements of control though - our defence was better today and we didn't get counterattacked as much, progress this week. It was good for the fans but from the sidelines, I'd like more control to ultimately see teams off.”

He continued: “It's a mixed feeling. If you look at it as it's a point away at Ipswich, that's not bad but there's a slight frustration because it could have been more.

“There were large elements of control, we caused them problems an really opened them up. But that final bit wasn't quite at the level today - the final pass, cross, shot wasn't quite where it should have been. And it's the same at the other end because the goals, for me, were cheap.