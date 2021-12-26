Lincoln City 2-3 MK Dons: Twine completes Dons’ comeback!
FULL TIME: Lincoln City 2-3 MK Dons
What a second half performance. Twine, O’Riley and Twine again in a remarkable game at Sincil Bank.
To the 333 fans here, what a game you’ve been treated to!
GOAL 90 mins: Twine has surely won it!
It’s messy but who cares! MK Dons are in front! Kioso’s effort bobbles up, Twine swings a boot at it, it takes a massive deflection and leaves Griffith flat-footed as Dons take the lead!
85 mins: Double sub for Dons
Charlie Brown and David Kasumu are on, Eisa and McEachran make way.
GOAL! 75 mins: MK Dons are level
Matt O’Riley pulls away to the edge of the penalty area, and is picked out, and nestles the ball neatly into the corner to level things for MK Dons!
75 mins: Another incredible miss from Lincoln
Lewis Fiorini is left scratching his head after seeing his delicious delivery somehow put wide by Anthony Scully!
65 mins: Dons can sense blood in the water
Great from Parrott, dances through the Lincoln defence and it’s an equally great save from Griffiths.
GOAL! 59 mins: Twine gives Dons a lifeline!
A loose pass from the Lincoln defence gifts a chance to Scott Twine, who makes light work of the chance inside the penalty area and he slots it home.
Bridcutt tries to deny him getting the ball to restart and sticks him on the deck and earns himself a booking.
Hiram Boateng meanwhile comes off, Troy Parrott on.
Second half
MK Dons restart the game, no chances at the interval
HALF TIME: Lincoln City 2-0 MK Dons
A disastrous opening eight mins have set the tone in this: an OG and a bizarre penalty see Dons two down in a flash. But other than that, Lincoln have threatened and Dons have had the better of the chances.
42 mins: Two into the book
A nasty challenge from Conor McGrandles (Seen a few of them down the years) on Scott Twine earns him a yellow card, as does Twine’s reaction, who shoves McGrandles in the chest as a result.