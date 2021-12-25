Lincoln City vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons fans will travel to Sincil Bank on Boxing Day

The last time MK Dons went to Sincil Bank to play Lincoln City, they left with their tail firmly between their legs after a 4-0 humbling. They will be hoping for a better return when they head there on Boxing Day.

Dons’ record on December 26 hasn’t been great down the years, losing three of the last five Boxing Day encounters.

However, they were victorious 12 months ago when they brushed aside Bristol Rovers 2-0 at Stadium MK.

Lincoln though have had the distinct upper hand over Dons in recent meetings. After a 10 year gap between encounters, the Imps have won four of the last six matches between the sides, including both games last season and both in 2018/19 when both sides were promoted to League One.

Dons have to look back to April 2008 for their last win at Sincil Bank, with goals from Carl Regan and Jamal Johnson helping Paul Ince’s side to a 2-1 win.

Michael Appleton’s side sit 19th in the table ahead of kick-off, 13 points adrift of Liam Manning’s side, having won just five of 21 matches this term, not picking up three points in the last two months. They are without a win in seven matches, and drew their last game 2-2 with Cheltenham - Dons’ opponents on December 29.

Carl Boyeson will referee the match. In 14 matches this season, he has booked 45 players and sent one off. His last Dons game was the 4-1 win at Spotland against Rochdale last February. Johnathon Bickerdike and Wayne Grunnill will run the lines with Fourth Official Tom Bishop.