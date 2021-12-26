Lincoln City 0-0 MK Dons: Get all the action live from Sincil Bank
MK Dons will look to give their fans some extra festive cheer with a Boxing Day win over Lincoln City this afternoon.
MK Dons are in action against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank this afternoon
Lincoln City vs MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 15:03
1 min: A chance already!
OH Twine so close! Lincoln playing it out from the back, pass intercepted by Mo Eisa, it makes it to Twine who sends it just wide. He’s annoyed with himself, should have hit the target.
Kick-off
Lincoln City get the game underway.
Former Dons in the Lincoln line-up
Lincoln’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons’ team news
Four changes to the side which (if you can cast your mind back that far) started against Oxford United on December 11. Harry Darling, Peter Kioso, Scott Twine and Mo Eisa all return to the side.
Team: Fisher, Lewington, O'Hora, Darling, Kioso, Harvie, McEachran, Boateng, O'Riley, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Jules, Kasumu, Brown, Robson, Parrott
O’Hora helps drive Dons’ culture
The form of Warren O’Hora has certainly got himself a fan in the form of Liam Manning.
Liam Manning
I love his character - day-in, day-out he gives his all and has some really good fundamentals and habits as a result of that. It's great for the squad and the club that we have someone like that to drive the culture
“I’d never force someone to do it,” said Dons head coach Liam Manning when asked about his players getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
Dons were struck down with the virus meaning they didn’t play their last scheduled game against Burton Albion last weekend.
However, after the outbreak, Manning said the team returned to training this week and look in good health.
“It has been a challenge managing it, with people off, following protocols, changes to the plans. But the group just get on with it. We are keeping an eye on the players who have had it, we have to make sure we take care of them and monitor them closely, but the whole group has come back looking relatively good this week.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
The last time MK Dons went to Sincil Bank to play Lincoln City, they left with their tail firmly between their legs after a 4-0 humbling. They will be hoping for a better return when they head there on Boxing Day.