Lincoln City vs MK Dons - Two changes for Dons to face the Imps
MK Dons are in action this evening at Sincil Bank, taking on Lincoln City in League One
Lincoln City vs MK Dons - LIVE
Two changes tonight for MK Dons as Ethan Robson and Daniel Harvie return to the side, with Dawson Devoy and Henry Lawrence dropping to the bench
Team: Cumming, Jules, Tucker, Harvie, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Robson, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy
Robbie Stockdale
It's a tricky game against Lincoln, a team who don't lose many matches. They're difficult to break down, have some quality in attacking areas, and we'll have to play well.
It might mean people coming off the bench will have to make an impact, we've had a busy schedule and some players are carrying knocks, but we'll go there with a positive frame of mind to pick up points.
Sometimes a draw isn't the worst result. If you can't win, don't lose. It just proves they're stubborn, and we're fully aware of what the game will bring.
Mark Kennedy
I'm not sure what they'll do, based on what they've done recently. I think they've had a good January, and look a potent team. They've got strong strikers and wingers in the final third.
I don't get caught up in the last three games, they've played some big, big teams. I know they've conceded 11 but I think it will be as tough a game as any.
I don't expect to turn up to Sincil Bank and roll MK Dons over. We'll have to be at our best to win.
Mark Jackson has told his players to ignore the previous 33 games, and to focus on the remaining 13 as Dons look to get out of the relegation scrap.
Two points from safety prior to kick-off tonight, Dons will take on opposition in the lower half of the table for the next month, offering up the best opportunity for them to get some points on the board and away from the bottom four.
Having been out since November with hamstring trouble, Dean Lewington is getting closer to a return for MK Dons. And not a minute too soon.
The skipper has been back doing light training with the squad, and his return could be just a few weeks away now.
With defensive injuries leaving them short, Dons could also welcome back Daniel Harvie this evening whose knee injury was better than initially feared after he was ruled out against Ipswich at the weekend.
