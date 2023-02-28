News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Live

Lincoln City vs MK Dons - Two changes for Dons to face the Imps

MK Dons are in action this evening at Sincil Bank, taking on Lincoln City in League One

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago

Get the latest from the game

Lincoln City vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates

Lincoln’s team to face MK Doms

MK Dons team news

Ethan Robson returns to the side, making his first start since January in the reverse fixture
Ethan Robson returns to the side, making his first start since January in the reverse fixture
Ethan Robson returns to the side, making his first start since January in the reverse fixture

Two changes tonight for MK Dons as Ethan Robson and Daniel Harvie return to the side, with Dawson Devoy and Henry Lawrence dropping to the bench

Team: Cumming, Jules, Tucker, Harvie, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Robson, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy

Stockdale on tricky Lincoln test

MK Dons assistant first-team coach Robbie Stockdale
MK Dons assistant first-team coach Robbie Stockdale
MK Dons assistant first-team coach Robbie Stockdale

It's a tricky game against Lincoln, a team who don't lose many matches. They're difficult to break down, have some quality in attacking areas, and we'll have to play well.

It might mean people coming off the bench will have to make an impact, we've had a busy schedule and some players are carrying knocks, but we'll go there with a positive frame of mind to pick up points.

Sometimes a draw isn't the worst result. If you can't win, don't lose. It just proves they're stubborn, and we're fully aware of what the game will bring.

Robbie Stockdale

Hear from the Lincoln boss ahead of the game

Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy
Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy
Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy

I'm not sure what they'll do, based on what they've done recently. I think they've had a good January, and look a potent team. They've got strong strikers and wingers in the final third.

I don't get caught up in the last three games, they've played some big, big teams. I know they've conceded 11 but I think it will be as tough a game as any.

I don't expect to turn up to Sincil Bank and roll MK Dons over. We'll have to be at our best to win.

Mark Kennedy

The mini league starts now

MK Dons leave the pitch following the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town
MK Dons leave the pitch following the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town
MK Dons leave the pitch following the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town

Mark Jackson has told his players to ignore the previous 33 games, and to focus on the remaining 13 as Dons look to get out of the relegation scrap.

Two points from safety prior to kick-off tonight, Dons will take on opposition in the lower half of the table for the next month, offering up the best opportunity for them to get some points on the board and away from the bottom four.

READ MORE

Skipper nearing a comeback

Dean Lewington’s return could come earlier than expected
Dean Lewington’s return could come earlier than expected
Dean Lewington’s return could come earlier than expected

Having been out since November with hamstring trouble, Dean Lewington is getting closer to a return for MK Dons. And not a minute too soon.

The skipper has been back doing light training with the squad, and his return could be just a few weeks away now.

With defensive injuries leaving them short, Dons could also welcome back Daniel Harvie this evening whose knee injury was better than initially feared after he was ruled out against Ipswich at the weekend.

Pre-match stats

Two teams keen for some points this evening as Dons take on Lincoln City - here’s what you need to know ahead of kick-off

READ MORE

Home
Page 1 of 1
Lincoln CitySincil BankLeague One