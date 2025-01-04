Lindsey critical of Dons' inability to finish chances in Salford defeat

Ellis Harrison | Jane Russell

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey reacted to his side’s fourth defeat in six games on Saturday

Scott Lindsey was frustrated with MK Dons lack of cutting edge in front of goal after he felt his side had enough chances to win two games against Salford City on Saturday.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half flick, nipping in ahead of Tom McGill to tuck away the only goal of the game from a tight angle, made sure the Ammies claimed back-to-back 1-0 wins over Dons this season.

But the hosts had enough chances before the 34th minute goal to have been clear of former boss Karl Robinson’s men, with Joe Tomlinson, Callum Hendry and Alex Gilbey all catching sight of goal without really testing keeper Matthew Young.

Having scored just six in their last six games, Lindsey felt his side’s lack of cutting edge was critical when it came to their fourth defeat in the same period.

“Games are won in both boxes - we didn't defend one action well enough and didn't take our chances at the other end,” he said afterwards. “We had chances in the second-half but didn't take them, we had enough to win two matches today but we didn't take them. We looked too anxious to shoot, we could've carried the ball more, certainly in the first-half, shooting from too far out.

“Every shot went to (Salford keeper Young) apart from Joe Tomlinson's header which went wide, which should've been on target. Everything else was right at him.

“We had one from a corner which Callum Hendry scores in training every day, then one from a throw-in to Liam Kelly, who finds Gilbs and we've seen him stick them in from that distance.

“It just wasn't our day in front of goal again. But the game was won and lost in the boxes.”

Until Adelakun’s goal, Lindsey felt Dons were in control of the game at Stadium MK, but felt his side lapsed after going behind.

He continued: “We have to have a better mentality, we have to keep playing and stop changing. We were fine, we had control, looked the dominant team, we created. We just changed the moment the ball went in the net.

“We started really well, controlled the first part of the first-half, but after going a goal behind we played out of control football. We booted it forward for no reason, and then it looked scruffy.

“We weren't as good as we were against Gillingham for sure, we became out of control and looked like a League Two team trying to score. We've got to have more style and control.

“We won't score just booting it forward, and sometimes we have to play it back to the keeper, which I know the fans don't like, but it gives us an opportunity to be more efficient up the field. We have to stick to what we do.”