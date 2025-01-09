Lindsey delighted to land much-needed 'midfield general' in Williams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey spoke highly of his first January signing

New signing Jay Williams will fulfil a role head coach Scott Lindsey feels MK Dons are desperately short of.

An aggressive defensive midfielder, 24-year-old Williams joins from Crawley Town, with the pair having worked together last season to secure promotion to League One.

Having struggled for game-time at the Broadfield Stadium since Lindsey's departure, Williams joins as Dons' first signing of the January window, and in an important position too.

"It's clear for me that we haven't got many players who have a defensive mindset, apart from the defenders," said Lindsey. "A lot of the players we have are flair players, but we don't have a midfield general who will organise, bark at people, make tackles, get us up the pitch and press well, do the stuff people don't like doing.

"It will be good to see Jay train because it will be a lesson to people about how they should train - he trains and prepares like a demon. It will raise standards, and it's a new face in the building which is always good.

"I signed him from Banbury United, his family home is in Northampton. He took on-board everything I said so well, he's a great professional. He's a leader, and still only very young, and I think he'll be a great signing for the football club and one I think we needed."