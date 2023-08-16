Lindsey delighted with Crawley’s win over MK Dons

Scott Lindsey was delighted with his Crawley Town side as they continued their undefeated start to the League Two season, beating MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi, either side of Mo Eisa’s third goal of the season, secured a well-deserved three point at the People’s Pensions Stadium, inflicting the first league defeat of the season to Graham Alexander’s side.

Speaking afterwards, Lindsey said: “Really enjoyed the game. I thought we played well against a good strong side.

“I know Graham well and I know he will get his teams to run hard and press hard and give us a difficult game which I thought they did, but I am really proud of my team tonight. We played very, very well. There were some brilliant moments.

“I thought the first half an hour we were very good but we just came off it before half-time, maybe 15 minutes, they came back into the game.

“When we came in at half-time we were pleased with what we saw. And in the second half I thought we carried on in the same vein and were very good again.”

The win for Crawley sees them jump into third spot at this early stage, above Dons, but it is a far cry from their 22nd place finish last term.

Lindsey added: “It’s really pleasing but that’s all it is, a start. We have to continue it now and make sure we are professional enough to know it’s just a start, which we will because I will make sure the players keep their feet firmly on the ground.